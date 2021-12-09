ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kliff Kingsbury: Bill Belichick should be NFL Coach of the Year every season until he retires

By Dana Scott, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is a worthy candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. His team has held the NFL's best record for seven total weeks this season, including now.

But Kingsbury believes he's not worthy when you put him alongside New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

When Kingsbury was asked about how he feels being in the running for the award, he praised Belichick to the utmost and claimed the award needs a new namesake.

"I mean, they should just name the award 'Bill Belichick,'" Kingsbury said as he laughed with reporters. "And when he retires, like, bring that back. But, yeah, until he retires, I don't think anybody else should get the award, honestly. He should be that every single year that he's coaching."

NFL WEEK 14 PICKS: Do Los Angeles Rams beat Cardinals in Arizona to tighten NFC West?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnwhC_0dInqb8Y00
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the New England sideline. Jamie Germano, JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

The AFC East-leading Patriots (9-4) are on a seven-game win streak after t heir road win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday .

Following that win, Belichick surpassed Kingsbury as the current leader in Tipico Sportsbook's Coach of the Year odds .

Kingsbury's knowns Belichick's coaching acumen from his first-hand experience when he was rookie backup quarterback for the Patriots in 2003.

Kingsbury doesn't relish in the success of his third year with the Cardinals as they've reached one of the best seasons in franchise history.

It was all a part of the plan he had when he was hired by general manager Steve Keim in February 2019.

"I see it differently, because we've just built, you know? When we got here, it was what it was, and one more game that first year, one more the second, and we're winning more this year. And so that's just been part of the process. I think we feel like we can still be a lot better. That's how I've seen it. It's just been a build and we're continuing to progress, and hopefully we can take another step."

After being a former journeyman quarterback in the league, Kingsbury revealed the secret behind his rise in the coaching ranks is treating every day as if it could be his last.

"I felt like after one year, I could be gone," Kingsbury said while laughing. "I feel like I'm coaching for my job every day. I think that's if you want to be successful, that's how you have to view it."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kliff Kingsbury: Bill Belichick should be NFL Coach of the Year every season until he retires

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
NFL
NBC Sports

20 Under 25 results: Who says Belichick and the Pats can't draft?

The New England Patriots are old. Bill Belichick can't draft. At least, that's what we've been told in recent years as young talent has struggled to find the spotlight in Foxboro. But as the calendar flips to 2022, the Patriots' future appears to be in great hands. Of the 12...
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Shares Concerning DeAndre Hopkins News

Just last week, the Arizona Cardinals welcomed back star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the starting lineup. The All-Pro wide receiver missed several games with a nagging hamstring injury that he just couldn’t seem to shake. After making his return to the lineup against the Chicago Bears, his first game back went off without a hitch.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc West#Democrat#Afc#The Buffalo Bills#Tipico Sportsbook
CBS Boston

Patriots Power Rankings Week 15 Update: Firm Two-Team Race With Chiefs In AFC

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Patriots didn’t play last weekend, enjoying their well-earned bye week. But that doesn’t mean their spot in the power rankings was secure. When teams go idle, they run the risk of dropping in the power rankings, as other teams can take the field and showcase their abilities. The Chiefs — who demolished the Raiders on Sunday — certainly did that, and as a result, they’ve jumped past the Patriots in some rankings. At the same time, the week off somehow boosted the Patriots in some rankings, as you’ll see below. NFL.com: 5th The Patriots were the fourth-ranked team heading into...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick explains the problems Colts backfield presents for Patriots

The New England Patriots (9-4) are coming off a short bye week to face one of their toughest opponents this season with the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on the road. New England is fairly healthy, but the players were cut short a couple days of rest due to a Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills and a Saturday night game against the Colts. Bill Belichick joined WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning and discussed the short bye week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Patriots' Bill Belichick Is New Favorite for Coach of the Year Award

Patriots' Bill Belichick is now the favorite for NFL's Coach of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick has won the NFL's Coach of the Year award just three times in his more than two decades leading the New England Patriots, but he might add a fourth to his resume at the end of the 2021 season.
NFL
CBS Boston

Josh McDaniels Has No Regrets Over Turning Back On Colts Head Coaching Job In 2018

FOXBORO (CBS) — Josh McDaniels is happy in his role with the Patriots, running the show as the team’s offensive coordinator as he grooms rookie quarterback Mac Jones. It has all worked out very well this season, with the Patriots sitting at 9-4 and in the top seed in the AFC. But this weekend’s clash with the Colts stirs up some memories for McDaniels and the Indianapolis fanbase. After all, McDaniels could be fielding questions about going up against his old franchise, instead of inquiries about his decision to remain in New England. It was just a few years ago in 2018...
NFL
NBC Sports

What is Steve Belichick's NFL coaching future? Ty Law weighs in

The NFL isn't getting rid of the Belichicks anytime soon. Bill Belichick is in his 21st season coaching the Patriots and shows no signs of slowing down, emerging as the NFL Coach of the Year favorite amid an impressive turnaround in New England. Belichick's son, Steve, is also on the...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Urban Meyer Assistant Coach Has Telling Admission

Over the past few days Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been the subject of a massive controversy where he allegedly called his coaching staff “losers”. One former assistant of Meyer’s had a noteworthy admission on that front. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
New York Post

The Jaguars might have a Trevor Lawrence problem, too

To this point in the NFL season, nearly all of the drama surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars – and there has been a lot of it – has had to do with head coach Urban Meyer. However, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence’s struggles are getting harder to ignore.
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Order For Bucs QB

Tom Brady, much to the chagrin of Bruce Arians, used his legs much more than usual this past Sunday. Brady ran the ball seven times for 16 yards with a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. To put that line in perspective, Brady entered Week 14 with only four other rushing performances with seven-plus carries in his entire NFL career.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

318K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy