Virginia State

First case of COVID-19 omicron variant in Virginia confirmed

13News Now
 6 days ago
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia health officials said Thursday that the state had its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the person infected had not traveled internationally recently but had traveled within the United...

13News Now

