Warm Springs, OR

Warm Springs tribal member struck, killed on U.S. Highway 26

By KTVZ News Team
 6 days ago
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Warm Springs tribal resident was struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 26 near the Indian Head Casino, tribal police said Thursday.

Tribal police were notified around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday of the crash on Highway 26, Lt. Ron Gregory said.

They responded with Warm Springs EMS and found a male pedestrian had been struck by a silver Chevy Tahoe, Gregory said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died at the scene, the lieutenant said. The SUV driver, also a Warm Springs tribal member, was cooperative during the investigation, Gregory added.

Officers investigated and determined the man, wearing dark clothing, was walking on the highway and tried to cross it in an area with poor lighting, Gregory said. The male had stepped onto the road when he was struck by the westbound SUV.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in this case, Gregory said, declining to release further details.

