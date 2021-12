Minnesotans who need to renew their vehicle registration in January might be delayed in getting their stickers, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. 3M, the company that produces license plate stickers and cab cards for Minnesota, told DPS it was dealing with lingering supply chain complications and an explosion at one of its supplier's plants. Those registration stickers and cab cards are "not yet available" and the first shipment is not expected until Dec. 24, with more deliveries being made in early and mid-January.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO