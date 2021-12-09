COVID-19 updates: 27 new deaths, 5,007 new cases reported

Coronavirus Outbreak

Updates from November 2021

Live updates for Friday, December 10

27 new deaths, 5,007 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,217.

DPH also reported 5,007 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 901,430 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 104,625 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,474,478 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 1,238 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 266 were in intensive care units and 148 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.17% Friday, up from 5.01% Thursday.

Thursday, December 9

DESE says 6,879 students, 1,105 teachers reported COVID cases in the last week

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 6,879 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8. Additionally, DESE said that 1,105 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.75% of students and 0.79% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

27 new deaths, 5,472 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,190.

DPH also reported 5,472 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 896,423 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 126,789 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,369,853 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 1,239 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 261 were in intensive care units and 149 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.01% Thursday, up from 4.99% Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 8

12 new deaths, 5,403 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 12 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,163.

DPH also reported 5,403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 890,951 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 120,207 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,243,064 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,204 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 252 were in intensive care units and 144 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 4.99% Wednesday, up from 4.86% Tuesday.

Tuesday, December 7

51 new deaths, 3,720 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 51 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,151.

DPH also reported 3,720 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 885,548 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 76,997 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,122,857 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 1,151 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 239 were in intensive care units and 126 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 4.86% Tuesday, up from 4.53% Monday.

State releases latest data on breakthrough cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday released the latest data on the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Dec. 4, there have been 88,968 cumulative breakthrough cases in the commonwealth, accounting for roughly 1.8% of fully vaccinated individuals. It’s also an increase of more than 11,000 breakthrough cases from the cumulative report a week ago, which showed 77,647 breakthrough cases in the state.

Of those total cases, 2,716 resulted in hospitalizations while 647 people with breakthrough cases in the state have died since January 2021, DPH reported.

Monday, December 6

26 new deaths, 11,199 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 26 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,100.

DPH also reported 11,199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 881,828 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 232,083 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,045,860 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 1,118 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 223 were in intensive care units and 130 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 4.53% Monday, down from 4.74% Friday.

Friday, December 3

27 new deaths, 5,179 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,074.

DPH also reported 5,179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 870,629 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 129,910 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 33,813,777 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 1,003 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. That’s the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 since February 17, 2021. Of those patients, 191 were in intensive care units and 109 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 4.74% Friday, down from 4.94% Thursday.

Thursday, December 2

DESE says 8,513 students, 1,396 teachers reported COVID cases in last 2 weeks

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 8,513 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1. Additionally, DESE said that 1,396 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.93% of students and 1.00% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

31 new deaths, 5,170 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 31 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,047.

DPH also reported 5,170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 865,450 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 120,218 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 33,683,867 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 989 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 206 were in intensive care units and 109 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 4.94% Thursday, down from 5.14% Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 1

Positivity rate eclipses 5% for first time since Jan. 2021

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that the state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.14%, up from 4.46% Tuesday. That’s the first time the state has had a positivity rate above 5% since January 22, 2021. Just yesterday the commonwealth saw the positivity rate increase to above 4% for the first time since January 27, 2021.

Mass. DPH also reported that there were 25 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,016.

DPH also reported 4,838 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 860,280 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 121,485 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 33,563,649 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 957 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 204 were in intensive care units and 104 were intubated.

