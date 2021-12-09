ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Arrest made in threats against Goodwill

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article29-year-old Giovanni Stanley is in custody....

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL. His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
The Hill

National Archives releases trove of JFK assassination documents

Nearly 1,500 previously classified documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released by the National Archives on Wednesday, with thousands more yet to be disclosed. The latest tranche of documents, posted to the National Archives' website, comes after President Biden in October delayed their release until...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwill#Felony Charges#Police
NBC News

DeSantis pushes bill targeting critical race theory in schools

WASHINGTON — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a new bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, which mirrors how Texas' abortion ban is enforced. DeSantis announced the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday,...
WILDWOOD, FL
The Hill

Biden administration releases plan for tackling lead pipes

The Biden administration released a new plan for removing the country’s lead pipes on Thursday, and also said that it would allow a long-delayed Trump administration rule to take effect. The plan, announced Thursday in a fact sheet, notes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will “begin to develop”...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy