ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medical Minute: How Superagers Keep Their Minds Young

By News 9
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 6 million Americans over the age 65 are living with...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Medical Minute: Fermented Foods

They're thought to provide good bacteria that promotes a healthy digestive system. But there are some do's and don'ts' when it comes to incorporating these foods into your diet. News 9's Robin Marsh explains in Tuesday's Medical Minute.
HEALTH
news9.com

Medical Minute: COVID Tongue

Headaches, brain fog, dizziness and fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have once they recover from COVID-19. But now, doctors are seeing patients come in with a new symptom that impacts their ability to talk and eat. News 9's Robin Marsh explains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
KTBS

HEALTH MINUTE: TRAVELING WITH KIDS & KEEPING YOUR SANITY

Traveling alone can be stressful, but throw kids into the mix and you may think twice about leaving home for the holidays. A well-known pediatrician says travel with young children doesn't have to be overwhelming. We have tips to keep your stress level in check in today's Health Minute.
KIDS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
moneytalksnews.com

Going to Bed at This Hour Might Protect Your Heart

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans. But by going to bed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., you may lower your risk of developing this condition, according to a recent study published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health. Researchers found that compared with falling...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
DIETS
EatThis

What Taking Melatonin Every Day Does To Your Body

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, a.k.a. the circadian rhythm. Its levels increase at night, when it puts the body into a winding-down state that's conducive to sleep. Our bodies produce it naturally, but some people take a melatonin supplement to help with insomnia or jet lag. But is it safe to take every day? Here's what taking melatonin every day does to your body, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

If you have high blood pressure, it’s essential you take the proper steps to manage the condition. Diet, exercise, and any medications prescribed by your doctor will help you get your blood pressure down to a healthy level. In addition, you should think about what beverages you drink. Cutting back...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy