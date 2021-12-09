CHRISTMAS BAR! Dine-in rooftop Sno-Globes at Blue Hound

Welcome to the winter attraction of dining inside your own rooftop Sno-Globe! Get whisked away into your own wintery snow globe complete with blankets, holiday music, tons of holiday cheer, and your own set of festive games. The only place you can do this is at the Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails in downtown Phoenix!

Check out the view from the rooftop sno-globes in the video above!

The snow globes are positioned to give you a perfect view of CitySkate's Holiday Ice Rink and their massive Christmas tree!

Want to rent a Sno-Globe? Here's the deal:

Each globe is available to rent (starting at $50) twice a weekday for two hours (at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) and all through the day on weekends until January 5, 2022. They seat up to 6 people and you must spend $150 minimum, making it $25 per person. Inside the igloo, you will be greeted with fuzzy blankets, a selection of table games, and a functional record player. You can spin a number of holiday favorites (Elvis, Stevie Wonder, Brenda Lee, James Brown) or connect via bluetooth and play your own music. The reservation comes with the opportunity to dine off of the Blue Blitzen Pop Up Bar food & drink holiday menus.

The Blue Blitzen Pop Up Bar:

Now that you know what is happening outside, this is what is happening when you walk back inside!

Avoid having a blue Christmas and celebrate at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails in downtown Phoenix. Christmas, all day every day until the new year!

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by decorating your restaurant ceiling to floor in tons of Christmas sparkles! The Blue Blitzen is an immersive pop-up bar experience entirely dedicated to celebrating (you guessed it) Christmas! This event was a franchise idea and began with their location in New York. It has been so popular that Blue Hound decided to bring it to Phoenix for a fourth year. The restaurant opened its doors to this winter wonderland and will continue to keep the decorations up until January 5, 2022. Delight yourself in craft holiday cocktails like Monkey Cider and chow down on special festive plates that remind you of your holiday favorites.

IF YOU GO:

2 East Jefferson Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

Second floor of the Palomar Hotel

Adjacent to the CitySkate Holiday Ice Rink

Hours of Operation:

Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Book a Sno-Globe on EventBrite!

Make a reservation on OpenTable!