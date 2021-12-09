ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, TN

Man shot and killed inside Dominos, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed at a Domino’s Pizza, on Dec. 8.

The business is located in the 100 block of N Porter Street, in Bolivar, Tenn.

A man walked into the business at 11:59 p.m., expecting to rob, police said.

Surveillance cameras showed the suspect walked in through the back door, armed with a weapon, and pointed it at the employees.

One of the employees happened to also be armed, pulled his weapon out, and shot the suspect, police said.

Officers later identified the suspect as Jahquille Kodarius Dubose, who later passed from the injuries.

Police also said Dubose was accompanied by someone, who fled the scene on foot when shots were fired.

At this moment, the second suspect is still on the loose and should be regarded armed and dangerous, police said.

This case is still being investigated by the Bolivar Police Department, and no charges have been filed as of yet.

Mass Distraction
6d ago

This is beyond lazy, inaccurate, and misleading reporting. Bolivar is over an hour away from Memphis. why even mention Memphis in this story?

