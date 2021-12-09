ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Boylan students raise $7.5K for annual Christmas charity donation

By WTVO
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Boylan Catholic High School students are getting in the spirit of giving this Christmas by raising over $7,500 to buy gift baskets for local families in need.

Packages will go out to St. Elizabeth Catholic Community Center, at 1536 S Main Street, filled with groceries and gift cards.

The donations will mean more than 230 people will have meals and presents this Christmas.

Boylan has made the basket donation an annual event for the past 50 years.

