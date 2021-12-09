“Squid Game” Is Only Foreign TV Program To Win A 2021 American Film Institute Award

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) delivered an unprecedented joint message December 14, announcing a realignment of both the Primetime Emmy Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards competitions, with an emphasis on prioritizing content genre over program scheduling. “NATAS and the Television Academy each pride ourselves on celebrating and honoring the best television has to offer, and with the evolution of our industry, it was critical to update our competitions to meet current trends in both content and viewing habits,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “These changes will allow each...

