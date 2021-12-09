ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Squid Game” Is Only Foreign TV Program To Win A 2021 American Film Institute Award

By E. Cha
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Film Institute has announced the winners of its 2021 AFI Awards, and “Squid Game” was the only foreign TV show among this year’s honorees!. Every year, the American Film Institute (AFI)...

