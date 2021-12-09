Man charged with stealing materials for Joe Biden's visit

A Grandview, Missouri, man has been charged with felony stealing for allegedly taking items meant to be used during President Joe Biden's visit to Kansas City, which took place Wednesday.

Jason Keith, 36, is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of materials from U-Haul trucks, according to the probable cause statement.

"The stolen items included a dolly and hard plastic cases containing; cable reels, sound equipment, extension cords, and a fall protection kit, valued at approximately $14,000 total," the statement said. "The stolen equipment was to be utilized by President Joe Biden when he gave a speech in Kansas City."

Keith was taken into custody after police located the stolen equipment, allegedly in his possession.

The probable cause statement claims the suspect was recorded both taking the items and hiding some of them behind a Shell gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Jackson County, where he has been charged.

Keith made his first appearance in court regarding the stealing charges on Thursday. He is scheduled to have a bond review hearing on Dec. 16.

His bond is currently set at $40,000.

