Las Vegas, NV

Family of man killed in crash file suit against Zaon Collins

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash involving Zaon Collins, a high-profile student basketball player and former UNLV recruit, has filed a civil lawsuit seeking payment for damages.

Attorneys for the family of Eric Echevarria filed a complaint in late November on behalf of his widowed wife and son against Collins. At this time, the specific dollar amount has not been specified.

PREVIOUS:

In the complaint, lawyers allege Collins was negligent and acted recklessly.

They say Collins should pay for medical and funeral expenses accrued by Echevarria’s family after the crash, as well as for pain and suffering following his death.

PREVIOUS: Crash victim's wife livid over motions to dismiss Zaon Collins DUI charges

They are also seeking punitive damages.

Collins is accused by police of driving nearly 90 miles per hour moments before a crash in December 2020 that killed Echevarria.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

