Colorado Springs, CO

Donate to KRDO’s Season of Sharing Toy Drive

By KRDO News
 6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- You can help a child in southern Colorado wake up to a new gift this holiday season by helping the KRDO Season of Sharing Toy Drive on Friday, Dec. 10.

KRDO is partnering with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to take donations at American Furniture Warehouse off Interstate 25 and Fillmore in Colorado Springs. The KRDO crew will be out from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. taking your donations drive-thru style.

Here's where we need your help: we're collecting new, unwrapped toys to give to as many children in need as possible.

If you can't make it to American Furniture Warehouse to donate in person, you can also donate monetarily by clicking this link!

