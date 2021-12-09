ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Cognitive Aging: Work Helps Our Brain

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Work plays an active role in keeping the brain healthy and retaining cognitive abilities as we age, researchers report. A recent study shows that work plays an active role in keeping our brains healthy. “We have demonstrated the role of working activity on cognitive performance,” Professor Raffaella Rumiati...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Brain Faster, Says Science

When it comes to aging, many people find themselves primarily concerned with the visible effects of getting older, from those first gray hairs to the fine lines and wrinkles that seem to get more abundant with every passing year. Unfortunately, there are more insidious effects of the aging process, especially when it comes to the health of your brain. However, it's not just the passage of time that can affect your cognitive fitness over time—what you eat and drink may be playing a major role in your brain aging, too.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

How COVID-19 harms the brain, according to new study

In a new study from Thomas Jefferson University, researchers found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. These central nervous system complications represent a significant cause of morbidity and...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Aging#Longitudinal Study#Cognition#Cognitive Decline#Italian#Fisppa#Scuola Internazionale Di
bcm.edu

The power of sleep in Alzheimer’s disease

There is a well-known connection between sleep disruption and risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Multiple studies in humans and mouse models indicate that sleep disruptions raise the risk of AD by increasing the accumulation of disease-relevant proteins such as amyloid-beta (A-beta) in the brain. The lab of Dr. Jeannie Chin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wtnzfox43.com

Brain Health: How to Improve Memory, Cognition and More

Originally Posted On: https://thenewsgod.com/brain-health-how-to-improve-memory-cognition-and-more/. Have you had difficulty figuring out the right word you wanted to say or forgotten someone’s name you just learned? You can probably blame it on age. Research shows that the human brain reaches its peak volume in our early 20s then begins to decline....
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
UPI News

Brains of people with lifetime of epilepsy may age faster

People with a longtime history of epilepsy show signs of rapid brain aging that may raise their odds for developing dementia down the road. This is the key finding of new research reporting that the brains of people with epilepsy that began in childhood appear to be about 10 years older than the brains of people without a history of this seizure disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
brown.edu

Researchers identify brain signals associated with OCD symptoms, paving way for adaptive treatment

The discovery of electrical signals in the brain associated with OCD could enable an emerging type of adaptive deep brain stimulation therapy as an improved treatment. OCD, which affects as much as 2% of the world’s population, causes recurring unwanted thoughts and repetitive behaviors. The disorder is often debilitating, and up to 20-40% of cases don’t respond to traditional drug or behavioral treatments. Deep brain stimulation, a technique that involves small electrodes precisely placed in the brain that deliver mild electrical pulses, is effective in treating over half of patients for whom other therapies failed. A limitation is that DBS is unable to adjust to moment-to-moment changes in OCD symptom, which are impacted by the physical and social environment . But adaptive DBS — which can adjust the intensity of stimulation in response to real-time signals recorded in the brain — could be more effective than traditional DBS and reduce unwanted side effects.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How to prevent brain aging effectively

In a new study from the University of Padua, researchers found that work plays an active role in keeping our brains healthy. They found the important role of working activity on cognitive performance. Many studies have been focused on the factors influencing our brain aging and differences in cognitive decline...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

What working from home does to your brain

Over the past few months, we’ve been creeping back to the office, navigating packed commutes to our desks and in-person meetings. The rise of the omicron variant might have us wondering if we will be asked to work from home again but, according to new research, our bosses may well want to keep us within sight.
DEMENTIA
pharmacytimes.com

Cognitive Behavior Therapy May Help Individuals with Depression, AIDS/HIV

Study results show that those who completed CBT-AD sessions were more than 2.5 times more likely to achieve undetectable viral loads than those who underwent the usual care. Nurses training to deliver adapted cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) at public HIV clinics can help individuals with depression and uncontrolled HIV adhere to their medication regiment, the results of a study show.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This diet reduces your risk of cognitive impairment, dementia

In a new study from the University of Barcelona, researchers found a diet rich in plant products reduces the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderly. They examined the link between the metabolism of dietary components, intestinal microbiota, metabolism and cognitive impairment. The results showed a protective association...
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Are Scientists Homing in on a Cure for Parkinson’s Disease?

Summary: Researchers have refined a molecule that shows promise for the prevention of Parkinson’s disease. A molecule that shows promise in preventing Parkinson’s disease has been refined by scientists at the University of Bath in the UK, and has the potential to be developed into a drug to treat the deadly neurodegenerative disease.
SCIENCE
hernandonewstoday.com

How Do Brain Mapping and Neurofeedback Sessions Help?

If you have ever wondered how neurofeedback is done or even what it is in the first place, let’s briefly explain. It’s a form of therapy that manipulates brainwaves using auditory and visual cues so they can change into something closer to those of a normal brain. It can also be done through auditory and other kinds of stimuli, not just visual ones.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy