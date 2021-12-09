Tensions over masks in schools | 5 On Your Feed

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A group of New Jersey parents is again taking Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration to court over its mask mandate in schools. Parents of children who go to Southampton Elementary School have mixed reactions over the mask mandate in schools, but one anti-mask group, Free New Jersey Kids, says it’s vowing to keep fighting the Murphy administration. “We are arguing this is a violation of First Amendment rights” Bruce Afran, an attorney for Free New Jersey Kids, said. The group Free New Jersey Kids represents about 20 parents and students from around the Garden State and is now appealing...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO