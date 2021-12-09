Tensions over masks in schools | 5 On Your Feed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City-area school districts have received cease-and-desist letters from the attorney general's office over COVID-19 masking policies. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked parents to call out school districts that continue to enforce mask mandates. Schmitt said school districts are continuing to violate a...
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A group of New Jersey parents is again taking Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration to court over its mask mandate in schools.
Parents of children who go to Southampton Elementary School have mixed reactions over the mask mandate in schools, but one anti-mask group, Free New Jersey Kids, says it’s vowing to keep fighting the Murphy administration.
“We are arguing this is a violation of First Amendment rights” Bruce Afran, an attorney for Free New Jersey Kids, said.
The group Free New Jersey Kids represents about 20 parents and students from around the Garden State and is now appealing...
Delaware County’s school districts are wrestling with whether or not to lift a mask mandate in their schools, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling ended state mask mandate requirements in schools, pushing it back on local districts. Response to masking varies from district...
Last week, Westborough began flexible masking among vaccinated students and faculty in Westborough High School and Gibbons Middle School. Both schools had met the 80% vaccination threshold to receive a mask mandate exemption from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). At Natick’s Board of Health meeting Monday,...
Tensions in the Monroe School District escalated Monday night as the School Board listened to parents, students, and teachers call for an end to student bullying and hatred, which they claim has been enabled by the district’s Superintendent Justin Blasko. Many, like parent Janelle Lewis — who has seven...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two local school districts said they received state funding that was previously withheld over their mask policies. Leaders with Orange County Public Schools said they received more than $31,000 from the state Nov. 29. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Brevard County school...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County and seven other school districts have been refunded thousands of dollars withheld from them this year by the state following a dispute over mask mandates. The much-publicized quarrel began this fall after school districts in predominately Democratic areas of Florida imposed...
On November 11, 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a complaint to the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Paola Torres and Daniel Rodriguez. They're the parents of J.R., a 5-year-old kindergarten student who has been penalized with in-school suspension, isolated from his peers, for having long hair while attending Martinez Elementary School.
A young girl, pictured in a photo taken during Saturday's severe weather in Missouri, died during the storm, a family member confirmed. Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their "safe space" with the storm approaching Friday evening, the girls’ mom texted her Aunt Sandy a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, 9-year-old Annistyn holding her favorite doll.
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - School shootings and serious public acts of violence continue to happen across the nation. With these tragedies, juveniles are “increasingly posting images on social media of themselves and others posing with weapons and in some instances, making threats intended as a joke or simply a hoax”.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKRN) — Cleanup continues around the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after a late-night tornado destroyed the building Friday night. New aerial footage from Monday shows massive damage in the Kentucky city of 10,000. Gov. Andy Beshear said 94 of the 110 employees from the Mayfield Candle...
Pearl does a virtual session with her speech therapist last spring, when she was attending kindergarten virtually. | Courtesy of Heidi Bricker. Seven-year-old Pearl spent the first four months of this school year at home without any instruction.
My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
