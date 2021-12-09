ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

NY man arrested for alleged criminal sex act in Penn Yan

By George Stockburger
 6 days ago

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – An upstate New York man was arrested by New York State Police after a sex crimes investigation involving multiple jurisdictions.

According to State Police, Robert Loucks of Marion was arrested on Dec. 8 for one felony count of criminal sexual act in the third degree. State Police from the Horseheads barracks arrested Loucks, 57, at 3:13 p.m. and he was released on his own recognizance.

The alleged offense was reported to authorities on Oct. 5, 2021, in the Village of Penn Yan.

According to New York State law, a person is guilty of criminal sexual act in the third degree when:

  1. He or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with a person who is incapable of consent by reason of some factor other than being less than seventeen years old;
  2. Being twenty-one years old or more, he or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with a person less than seventeen years old; or
  3. He or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person without such person’s consent where such lack of consent is by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent.

Criminal sexual act in the third degree is a class E felony.

