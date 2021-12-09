ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriott Plans Over 30 Luxury Hotel Opening in 2022

By Joe Cortez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a pent-up demand for travel, Marriott International says they are planning to add even more luxury hotels to their portfolio in 2022. After two years of travel being mostly shut down, Marriott International is making a big bet on luxury hotels by adding over 30 new properties to their portfolio...

Marriott International expects to debut more than 30 luxury hotels across the globe in 2022

From International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Cannes, Marriott International, Inc. announced it expects to debut more than 30 luxury hotels in 2022, creating the rare and enriching experiences luxury traveler craves with its unmatched portfolio of dynamic luxury brands. Through the world-renowned hospitality hallmarks of The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari, Marriott International continues to elevate travel, creating highly contextualized, distinct brand experiences that signal the future of luxury. With an unrivaled network of more than 460 landmark luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories, Marriott International is poised to expand its luxury footprint with nearly 190 properties in the development pipeline, including the 30 hotels expected to open in 2022, in iconic as well as emerging destinations from Mexico to Portugal and Australia to South Korea.
INDUSTRY
