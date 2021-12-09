ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla co-founder launches rock boring startup Petra out of stealth, raises $30M Series A

By Sara Bloomberg
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Putting utility lines safely underground will require hundreds or even thousands of miles of new tunnels, and a San Francisco-based startup has...

www.bizjournals.com

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia startup Belong Health raises $40M Series A led by top global firm NEA

Belong Health raised a $40 million Series A round to double its team and expand its insurance tech to health systems serving vulnerable populations. New Enterprise Associates, a global venture capital firm headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, led the round. NEA is one of the top VC firms in the world with $7.1 billion raised over the last five years, according to the Venture Capital Journal's annual VCJ 50 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
TechCrunch

Hong Kong accelerator Brinc raises $30M Series B

Brinc has expanded its scope a fair bit in the intervening years, with big focuses on things like food, health and deep tech. Seems it’s set to continue expanding its reach, going forward with eyes on categories like web3 and NFTs. Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands appears to be playing a big role in the move. Last year, the pair launched the blockchain/NFT accelerator Launchpad Luna.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Startup Mesh Raises $50M in Series B

Corporate payment and spend management platform Mesh raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global, according to a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 14). The round also saw participation from new investors Entrée Capital and Falcon Edge Capital and existing backers TLV Partners and Meron Capital.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Swimply raises $40M from Airbnb and Lime co-founders, VCs for its online pool marketplace

To keep things flowing (couldn’t resist), the startup has just raised $40 million in a funding round led by Mayfield — just seven months after announcing a $10 million financing. Besides Mayfield and GGV, other backers include Conrad Shang and Collin West at Ensemble Ventures and a high-profile list of validating angel investors including Airbnb co-founder Nate Blecharczyk; Casey Winters, formely of Pinterest and Grubhub; Lime co-founder Brad Bao; Rob Chestnut, former chief ethics officer at Airbnb and eBay; Instacart CEO Fidji Simo and Shef’s Alvin Salehi. They join existing backers Norwest Venture Partners and Trust Ventures.
ECONOMY
Austin Business Journal

Austin startup FileCloud raises $30M

Austin-based content collaboration software startup FileCloud announced Dec. 14 it has closed a $30M series A round. The new funding was led by Silicon Valley-based investment firm Savant Growth. Also in on the equity funding was London-based Kennet Partners. The company also added a $10 million growth capital agreement with Avidbank.
AUSTIN, TX
TechCrunch

Brazilian consumer credit startup Open Co raises $115M in SoftBank-led round

To give you an idea of just how bad it is, reports indicated that in 2019, credit card interest rates neared a staggering 300% in Brazil. This is one of the reasons you’re seeing so many fintechs emerge in Latin America. Interest rates this high make it very difficult for the economically challenged to ever not be economically challenged. In another example of how startups in the region are working to boost inclusion as much as innovation, Open Co, a São Paulo-based consumer credit company, announced today that it has raised $115 million in a round led by SoftBank Latin America Fund.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Cylus raises $30M Series B to help protect trains and metros worldwide

Cylus, a Tel Aviv-based rail cybersecurity startup, built a cybersecurity solution, CylusOne, to protect the global mainline and urban railway companies from an array of threats and risks. Cylus’ solution offers continuous monitoring and 360-degree real-time protection for all rail systems, regardless of size and geography, enabling real-time threat detection, advanced forensics and mitigation, simplified security operations and more. CylusOne takes just a few hours to install, requiring zero downtime, fully integrating with new and legacy systems with no changes to the network architecture required, providing full visibility within seconds.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Twitch co-founder Justin Kan is launching an NFT marketplace

Twitch co-founder Justin Kan is getting back into gaming with the announcement of Fractal, a marketplace for gaming-related non-fungible tokens. Kan and his three co-founders want Fractal to be a destination for the launch of new NFT collections, as well as a place for prospective sellers to find interested buyers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Next Web

Founder to founder: A guide to scaling a startup

When Henrik Gebbing and I founded Finoa in our shared apartment in Madrid back in 2018, little did we realize that within just three years we’d have team members across the globe with plans for exponential growth in the works. Obviously, the way we ran things when it was...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Wonder Dynamics, a startup developing AI powered production tools, announced today it has raised $9 million in what it called a “highly strategic” Series A round. The funding was led by Horizons Ventures with participation from Epic Games and Samsung Next. Existing backers Founders Fund and MaC Venture...
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

7 Places to Find a Co-Founder for Your Startup Online

Finding the right co-founder is pivotal for the success of your startup. Therefore, you should devote the necessary time to finding your co-founder. But if you don’t have a strong professional network, finding a good co-founder for your startup can be a challenge. Fortunately, there are multiple websites where you can find a partner for your startup.
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

User data startup co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee raises $30M

Inrupt, a Boston-based Internet user data control platform, raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Forte Ventures, per TechCrunch. Why it matters: Inrupt was co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee, who's known as the father of the World Wide Web. Other investors include Allstate, Minderoo Foundation and insiders Akamai and...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Developer of tunnel-boring robot raises $30M Series A

The unsightly and potentially hazardous utility lines that crisscross cities and run for miles and miles in rural regions could all go underground if the people behind a new startup have their way. Petra has developed a semi-autonomous robot that's designed to tunnel through bedrock, the startup announced Thursday. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Wonder Dynamics, Startup Building AI Tools for Film and Metaverse Founded by Ready Player One Star Tye Sheridan, Raises $9M Series A Round Led by Horizons Ventures and Epic Games, Samsung Next, Founders Fund

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021-- Wonder Dynamics, a startup developing AI powered production tools, announced today it has raised $9 million in what it called a “highly strategic” Series A round. The funding was led by Horizons Ventures with participation from Epic Games and Samsung Next. This press...
TECHNOLOGY
