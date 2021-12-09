ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Health CEO Says Online Marketplaces Spur Thefts

By PYMNTS
 6 days ago
CVS Health Chief Executive Karen Lynch said the drugstore chain is trying to help end a trend of smash-and-grab robberies. The company has been seeing more “organized crime,” she said, speaking on CNBC’s Power Lunch. She said the crime has not had much effect on the...

