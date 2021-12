The campaign for a new high school in Hoboken got off a rocky start at its first public hearing Tuesday night. Approximately 50 Hoboken residents gathered at the Demarest auditorium to hear a presentation by the board of education and offer feedback on the proposed $241 million facility that would feature a pool, ice rink, two theaters and a multipurpose field and stadium built on top of it, in addition to the usual complement of classrooms.

