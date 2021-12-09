ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

RPT-UPDATE 1-U.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Repeats to more subscribers, no changes) (Add NHTSA comments, consumer group comments)

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is discussing with Tesla its decision to replace cameras in some U.S. vehicles.

CNBC reported on Monday Tesla was replacing front fender cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles due to faulty circuit boards inside but had not issued a recall.

NHTSA said it is “monitoring all data sources” including consumer complaints, and also urged “the public to let NHTSA know if they think their vehicle may have a safety defect that isn’t part of a current recall.”

U.S. law “prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety,” the agency said, adding it has “robust enforcement tools to protect the public, to investigate potential safety issues, and act when we find evidence of noncompliance or an unreasonable risk to safety.”

Consumer groups said the regulator needs to look into whether Tesla should have recalled the defective parts.

“Reports of a service campaign repair to malfunctioning front-end cameras that are critical to Tesla’s driver assistance suite is important enough to the safety of the vehicle to merit exploration by NHTSA,” said Jason K. Levine, executive director at Center for Auto Safety.

“The reality is that the auto industry has a long history of choosing to conduct service campaigns instead of recalls, but it is too early to say whether that’s the case here.”

A malfunction of front fender cameras, safety systems used for blind spot monitoring, would likely create a safety risk, said David Friedman, a former acting administration at NHTSA and now Vice President at Consumer Reports.

“If people are losing reliable access to blind spot images, or the effectiveness of autopilot or automatic emergency braking is being hampered, the malfunction would seem to pose an unreasonable risk,” he said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

U.S. auto safety agency presses Tesla on video game feature

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Expressing concern about distraction-affected vehicle crashes, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it is discussing with Tesla Inc the electric carmaker's software update that lets users play video games on a touch screen mounted in front of the dashboard. Tesla added the games...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Tesla replacing faulty Autopilot cameras in some vehicles - CNBC

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc is replacing repeater cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles made in the United States due to faulty circuit boards inside, CNBC reported here on Monday. While the company has not yet issued a recall, it has authorized service...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla is discussing video game features with the NHTSA

Tesla is discussing video games and how they can be used for entertainment with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the agency confirmed this morning. The NHTSA told Teslarati in a statement this morning that it is “discussing the feature with the manufacturer,” attempting to gather any information or evidence that Tesla’s in-car video games are a violation of the Vehicle Safety Act, which prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for merchandise

(Adds details on dogecoin) Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis. "Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," Musk said in a tweet here. Dogecoin jumped 24%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#U S#Rpt#Nhtsa#Cnbc#Center For Auto Safety
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Problem with hood detaching causes Honda recall of 725,000 vehicles

Honda is recalling some 725,000 SUVs and pick-up trucks due to faulty hoods that could open while vehicles are moving. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on 17th January, 2022. According to the NHTSA, the hood latch on select vehicles may become damaged and separate from the hood,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy