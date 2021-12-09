First Case of Omicron Variant in Michigan Found in Kent County

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday that the first case of the Omicron variant in Michigan has been identified in a Kent County resident.

“We are concerned, although not surprised, about the discovery of the Omicron variant in Michigan,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We continue to urge Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated and continue participating in measures we know slow the spread of the virus by wearing well-fitting masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and testing for COVID-19. Vaccines are our best defense against the virus and how we can manage the spread of COVID-19.”

The Omicron variant, B.1.1.529, was classified as a Variant of Concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Nov. 30. Variants are classified as variants of concern if they show evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness or resistance to diagnostics, treatments or vaccines.

The initial detection of the COVID-19 case was reported to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System on Dec. 3. MDHHS was notified by CDC that it was the Omicron variant on Dec. 9 following genetic sequencing. The sequencing was conducted and reported by a commercial laboratory as part of the CDC surveillance program.

“We have tools that prevent the spread of COVID-19, including Omicron. However, we continue to see that those not utilizing these tools, including vaccines, are disproportionately affected by this virus,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “The data is clear that these vaccines are extremely safe and effective, and the side effects of COVID-19 are much worse than receiving a vaccine. I emphasize the importance of not waiting to get vaccinated. Now is the time.”

The Omicron variant was first detected on Nov. 11 in South Africa and the first case was confirmed in the United States on Dec. 1. Michigan joins the list of more than 20 other states with confirmed Omicron detections.