Sacramento opening respite centers ahead of drop in overnight temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is opening two respite centers starting Thursday night ahead of a Frost Advisory.

The advisory was issued in the Central Valley for late Thursday night into Friday morning, National Weather Service Sacramento reported.

Temperatures are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees, with some areas dropping to 28 to 30 degrees early Friday.

“Widespread frost is expected, especially in outlying areas. Protect frost sensitive vegetation,” NWS Sacramento tweeted.

A spokesman with the city’s Department of Community Response said Thursday two respite centers will open for unhoused community members to use during the coldest hours of Thursday into Saturday morning.

The lobby at City Hall, which is located at 915 I St., will open starting Thursday at 8 p.m. and reopen Friday night at the same time.

The Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd. will only be open Friday night starting at 8.

Both city-operated centers will close the following morning at 8.

Snacks, water and restrooms will be available to those who use the centers. There will also be covered and protected space outdoors for pets, but they will need to be in kennels or crates.

Nonprofits and community members have also been tasked with distributing motel vouchers to those without shelter.

Bridgette Dean, the director of the Department of Community Response, said the city’s roughly 1,100 beds are currently full.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has introduced a plan he says will provide shelter to people living on the streets. The mayor’s proposal says every unhoused person in the city has a right to housing and an obligation to accept shelter should the city have enough shelter beds.

If approved, the ordinance would require the city to create enough shelter and housing for the unhoused population.

The Sacramento area will remain dry through Saturday, but by Sunday, a significant storm will be moving in, bringing rain along with it. Rain is expected into Tuesday and FOX40’s Weather Team says people should start preparing now for the wet weather, meaning dedicating the weekend to cleaning leaves out of gutters and storm drains to avoid flooding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.