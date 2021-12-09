ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento opening respite centers ahead of drop in overnight temperatures

By Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLQho_0dIneotn00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is opening two respite centers starting Thursday night ahead of a Frost Advisory.

The advisory was issued in the Central Valley for late Thursday night into Friday morning, National Weather Service Sacramento reported.

Temperatures are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees, with some areas dropping to 28 to 30 degrees early Friday.

Follow weather updates in your area

“Widespread frost is expected, especially in outlying areas. Protect frost sensitive vegetation,” NWS Sacramento tweeted.

A spokesman with the city’s Department of Community Response said Thursday two respite centers will open for unhoused community members to use during the coldest hours of Thursday into Saturday morning.

The lobby at City Hall, which is located at 915 I St., will open starting Thursday at 8 p.m. and reopen Friday night at the same time.

The Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd. will only be open Friday night starting at 8.

Both city-operated centers will close the following morning at 8.

Snacks, water and restrooms will be available to those who use the centers. There will also be covered and protected space outdoors for pets, but they will need to be in kennels or crates.

Nonprofits and community members have also been tasked with distributing motel vouchers to those without shelter.

Bridgette Dean, the director of the Department of Community Response, said the city’s roughly 1,100 beds are currently full.

Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks Sacramento’s homelessness strategy, heated political climate

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has introduced a plan he says will provide shelter to people living on the streets. The mayor’s proposal says every unhoused person in the city has a right to housing and an obligation to accept shelter should the city have enough shelter beds.

If approved, the ordinance would require the city to create enough shelter and housing for the unhoused population.

The Sacramento area will remain dry through Saturday, but by Sunday, a significant storm will be moving in, bringing rain along with it. Rain is expected into Tuesday and FOX40’s Weather Team says people should start preparing now for the wet weather, meaning dedicating the weekend to cleaning leaves out of gutters and storm drains to avoid flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Another storm heading into already drenched California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another storm pushed into California on Wednesday as the state cleaned up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. The new storm was expected to impact Northern California with widespread rain, gusty winds and snowfall in coastal mountains and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

550 customers still in the dark as SMUD repairs downtown substation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Repairs were still underway Wednesday after a suspected transformer explosion started a fire at a downtown Sacramento SMUD facility.  About 750 customers had their power turned back on early Wednesday morning. But one of the three networks the power substation serves still had major damage, and by Wednesday night, 550 customers were […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respite#Homelessness#A Frost Advisory#Nws Sacramento#Unhoused Community
FOX40

3 vehicles swept into raging LA River storm waters

(KTLA) — Rescue crews are trying to locate three drivers whose cars ended up in the rain-swollen Los Angeles River Tuesday morning. The first incident was reported about 5:39 a.m. as a rollover crash on North Main Street, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed. No vehicle was found at the location when firefighters arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX40

Golden 1 Center posts new COVID policies for fans as young as 2 years old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is ramping up its COVID-19 safety protocols. As the state readies for a new mask mandate, Sacramento’s arena is implementing new policies that will go into effect starting Wednesday. According to the G1C website, all fans 2 years old and older will be required to show proof […]
FOX40

FOX40

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy