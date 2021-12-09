ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine and New Hampshire have called in the National Guard to help strained hospitals. Massachusetts might follow.

By Nik DeCosta-Klipa
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

"I’ll use the National Guard when I think they’re appropriate to do practically anything."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mf4Wz_0dIndlDP00
Sgt. Katrina Byrne of the Kentucky National Guard works as a pharmacy technician at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in September in Morehead, Kentucky. Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Gov. Charlie Baker says his administration could potentially follow in the footsteps of two fellow New England states and activate the National Guard to help support strained hospitals amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients.

“If there’s a way that we can bring the Guard in and involve the Guard as an ancillary and supportive group to support what’s going on in the health care system, we’ll certainly pursue that and try and put it in place,” Baker told reporters Thursday, according to the State House News Service.

His comments come after the governors of both Maine and New Hampshire announced Wednesday that they would call in dozens of National Guard members in their state to provide non-clinical support at local hospitals.

The two New England states are both seeing record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the delta variant-fueled surge this fall, with unvaccinated residents making up a disproportionate number of patients.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that 75 additional National Guard members would be deployed to nursing facilities and swing bed units that take patients with less serious conditions from hospitals struggling with capacity problems. They’ll also help administer monoclonal antibodies to patients.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu said Guard members will help hospitals with backroom tasks to help free up their internal staff, according to WMUR.

The increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Massachusetts is still less than a third of the highest levels seen during the spring of 2020, and roughly half as much as the peak during the surge last winter

Still, with 1,239 patients in Massachusetts hospitals due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, the increase has exacerbated a system that was already struggling with staffing shortages and patients with other issues who delayed getting treatment earlier during the pandemic.

According to state data, 8,505 of the 9,103 hospital beds in Massachusetts — or 93.4 percent — were occupied as of Thursday.

Late last month, the Baker administration ordered hospitals with less than 15 percent of beds available to cut back on scheduled, non-urgent procedures.

Since then, there’s been an increase of nearly 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Maine and New Hampshire are hardly the only states to call in the National Guard to provide help at overburdened hospitals. However, it would be a first in Massachusetts, where the Guard members have helped with a number of other pandemic-related initiatives, from school transportation and COVID-19 testing to the vaccine rollout to logistics during the initial response in March 2020.

“By this point in time in the pandemic, I think it should be pretty clear to everybody that I’ll use the National Guard when I think they’re appropriate to do practically anything,” Baker said Thursday, according to WBZ.

Baker said his office had been discussing the possibility of providing help to hospitals with the state’s National Guard, but said he wants to be careful about potential impacts on members who work in healthcare for their day jobs

“I don’t want to end up in a situation where I literally take people who, as civilians, are doctors and nurses and folks like that out of the existing health care system,” Baker said, according to the news service.

The National Guard also helped re-establish a field hospital in Worcester in November 2020, at a time when statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations were almost 50 percent lower than current levels, though it was also before the vaccine, much less boosters, were even publicly available.

According to the State House News Service, Baker said Thursday that he had “no plans at this particular time to pursue field hospitals.”

However, he also isn’t closing that door.

“We talk to the hospitals two or three times a week about capacity generally and are going to continue to do that going forward,” Baker said. “And if we need to make adjustments based on those conversations, I think we’ve demonstrated over the past two years we will.”

Comments / 13

Pale rider
6d ago

Sorry but I don’t want any weekend warrior or anyone else except my doctor and the nurses I know taking care of my health care hire back our hero nurses and doctors immediately.

Reply(2)
4
ciara
5d ago

Ridiculous story I visited hospitals recently NO overflow of Covid patients!!! The lies and the fake stories that comes from the media is horrific but it’s meant to support the radical left agenda and all connected to them!!!!

Reply(3)
2
Related
Boston

Michelle Wu sets deadline for individuals at Mass. and Cass to leave encampments

“Our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide.”. Mayor Michelle Wu released an updated timeline and plan on Wednesday for addressing the encampments in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, the epicenter of the overlapping crises of addiction, mental health, and homelessness in the city.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mass. Medical Society calls for statewide mask mandate for all indoor public settings

“We must all work together to take steps to confront and stem what could be a continued rise in cases, hospitalizations, serious illness, and death.”. The president of the Massachusetts Medical Society is recommending that state officials require the use of masks in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, in the face of worrying COVID-19 trends in the commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Maine Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Boston

Boston reports first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant

City officials identified the variant in three young adults who were not fully vaccinated and experienced mild illness. The omicron variant is officially in Boston. City officials announced Wednesday that they had identified the first known Boston cases of the B.1.1.529 variant — which was first discovered in South Africa and is believed to be more transmissible than other variants — among three “young adults over the age of 18.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Massachusetts is distributing over 2 million free rapid COVID-19 tests — and there could be more to come

"People have been buying rapid tests for a while," Gov. Charlie Baker said. "But one of the issues we wanted to deal with here was the fact that they're not cheap." Massachusetts is trying to make rapid COVID-19 tests more available — particularly for lower-income individuals — as infection and hospitalization rates in the state continue to climb amid the holiday season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hospitals#The National Guard#Wmur
Boston

New Hampshire identifies its 1st case of the omicron variant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has identified the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state, health officials said Monday. The person is an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out-of-state and was exposed to another person who subsequently was identified with the omicron variant infection, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Student dies from apparent suicide at Northeastern library

The school is making counseling and mental health services available to everyone in the university community who needs support. A Northeastern University student died Wednesday from an apparent suicide in Snell Library, according to The Huntington News, the school’s independent newspaper. Around 11:30 a.m. the student was found unresponsive...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Boston

Unemployment benefits after a move to a new state

Pattie Hunt Sinacole discusses "interstate" claims. Q: I lost my job a few months ago, in the fall of 2021. I have been looking for a new job for several weeks. Winter is not my friend. I want to move to another state with warmer weather and no snow. I am afraid that I will lose my unemployment benefits. Can I collect unemployment compensation if I leave the state of Massachusetts? How does this work?
ECONOMY
Boston

100 cats from Kentucky arrive in Massachusetts

The 100 cats are now quarantining at the MSPCA-Cape Cod shelter in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem. A flight of 100 cats has successfully landed in Massachusetts after being relocated from Kentucky following the recent tornadoes, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
KENTUCKY STATE
Boston

Boston placed 23 city workers on leave for missing Oct. vaccine deadline, not 812 as it previously said

The new requirement was rolled out in three phases, with only a few departments required to meet the October deadline. The City of Boston on Friday issued a correction for the number of employees placed on unpaid leave after they missed an October deadline for getting vaccinated or agreeing to undergo regular COVID-19 testing, saying only 23 employees were suspended instead of 812, as officials first reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus

“There is certainly pandemic fatigue and people are tired of the pandemic — but it appears that the pandemic is not quite tired of us.”. Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes.
COLLEGES
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy