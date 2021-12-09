ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

COVID surge raises concerns about West Virginia hospitals

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3vod_0dIndRVl00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are big concerns tonight about whether West Virginia hospitals are going to be able to handle the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor and his COVID team are painting a grim picture of what might happen in the next few weeks. The state has plenty of hospital beds, but many facilities have serious staffing shortages. Some workers have quit from burnout, or have left the state for higher pay.

Gov. Beshear signs executive order declaring nursing shortage an emergency

The numbers keep rising though, with nearly 1,200 new cases in the past day. There are 8,800 active cases, which is nearly double from Thanksgiving Day. Still, only 31% of those eligible for booster shots, have received one.

“What in the world are you waiting for? Absolutely without any question, you need to get this booster shot now,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

FDA opens Pfizer COVID booster to ages 16 and 17

“Those who are unvaccinated and those who don’t get the booster dose, are going to potentially prevent others from getting treatment and care because of the challenges our hospitals will have,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

For now, the governor and his team say there are no plans to reopen Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston, as the state’s surge facility. Again they say the issue is staffing shortages at most medical facilities and not a shortage of beds. Many other states are dealing with the exact same problem.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia health care groups urge a better vaccination response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There continues to be frustration in West Virginia, over the rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, so one industry is stepping up. The governor and state leaders say vaccination numbers are improving, but it’s still not good enough. It was another busy day at West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Saint Francis Emergency Department reopening in early 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thomas Health announced today that the Saint Francis Emergency Department has plans to reopen in early 2022. The press release says that the emergency department was converted to an urgent care clinic in 2016. They say they are doing this due to the needs in the community changing. “With the strain […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

130 new HIV cases predicted in Kanawha County by end of year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — COVID-19 has been making headlines for nearly two years now, but community health groups in Kanawha County want people to remember that the HIV outbreak has not gone away. Covenant House, West Virginia Health Right, and the Ryan White CAMC Program have been working in partnership together to address the HIV […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,260 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,142 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Huntington cannabis center to focus on community outreach, help combat opioid crisis

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In downtown Huntington, residents now have the opportunity to visit an in-store location and learn about medical cannabis. TerraLeaf, a medical cannabis dispensary, recently opened a dispensary and education center on Third Avenue, and the store manager says the education and community outreach is what will make them stand out. What […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate lowest ever

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced today during his press conference that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4% for November 2021, which is the lowest rate recorded in the state’s history. The press release says it beat the previous record that was attained just one month prior in October […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WOWK 13 News

WEB EXCLUSIVE: National headstone shortage leaves some families waiting 5-13 months

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Across the nation, many companies are enduring the results of the supply chain shortage that began at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, headstone “monument” companies everywhere are experiencing a shortage, leaving some families confused as they wait multiple months before receiving one. “It’s not easy. It’s absolutely not easy. They […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary this December

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This month, Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates its 75th anniversary. The hospital opened on December 9, 1946, and it was named after South Charleston resident and West Virginia’s first Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Marine Corps Sergeant Herbert J. Thomas, Jr. “Caring for our community today… and tomorrow has become our slogan for […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Thanksgiving#Burnout#Pfizer Covid#Saint Francis Hospital#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Senate announces return of Senate Page program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Senate announced the return of its Senate Page program. The Senate Page Program is where middle or high school students in West Virginia can spend a day-in-the-life of a Senator in Charleston. Last year, the Senate was not able to have the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

BridgeValley announces new President

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Board of Governors of BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) has announced their new President is Dr. Casey K. Sacks. “I’m thrilled for this opportunity to serve the students here in West Virginia,” Sacks said. “This is a terrific college and I am proud to be a part of […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy