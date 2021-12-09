Missouri woman convicted of killing snake breeder husband
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a woman of shooting and killing her husband at his snake-breeding business in mid-Missouri. The jury in Boone...fox2now.com
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a woman of shooting and killing her husband at his snake-breeding business in mid-Missouri. The jury in Boone...fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0