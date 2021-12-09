ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Planning Daily Sports Shows

By A.J. Perez
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon’s evolution into a major player in sports media is beginning to take shape as the tech giant eyes studio shows that could potentially compete with the daily lineups at ESPN and FS1. Amazon has been in talks with Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row to develop the...

