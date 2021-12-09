ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Wisconsin. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Waushara; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR EASTERN WOOD...PORTAGE...LINCOLN...MARATHON...WESTERN WAUSHARA AND WESTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES At 1010 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of New Wood Wildlife Area to 7 miles northwest of Wausau to 7 miles northeast of Wisconsin Rapids to 6 miles south of New Rome to near Wisconsin Dells, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Wausau, Merrill, Rib Mountain, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp and Council Grounds State Park around 1015 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting, Stevens Point, Gilbert, Dutch Corners, Harrison, Bevent, Parrish, Amherst, Wautoma and Veterans Memorial County Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Central Guthrie County in west central Iowa Southwestern Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 600 PM CST. * At 518 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 7 miles northwest of Guthrie Center, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Greene, central Guthrie, southwestern Boone, northwestern Dallas and northwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Dawson, Rippey, Perry Municipal Airport, Grand Junction, Yale, Beaver, Berkley, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Cass County in southwestern Iowa * Until 500 PM CST. * At 437 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located near Macedonia, or 21 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Griswold around 445 PM CST. Atlantic around 455 PM CST. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 73. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
CASS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Outagamie; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Winnebago, Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
County
Del Norte County, CA
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Yreka, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
State
Oregon State
City
Sawyers Bar, CA
City
Etna, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County including portions of Interstate 5 south of Weed and portions of Highway 89 at Snowmans and Dead Horse Summit. This also includes the communities of Mount Shasta City, Dunsmuir, McCloud as well as rural areas east of Mount Shasta City and south of Tennant. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Greene, Hamilton, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Greene; Hamilton; Webster The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Webster County in central Iowa Southeastern Calhoun County in west central Iowa Northwestern Boone County in central Iowa Southwestern Hamilton County in central Iowa * Until 615 PM CST. * At 538 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 2 miles west of Jefferson, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Gowrie around 550 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BOONE COUNTY, IA
CBS Sacramento

Storm Bringing Rain, Strong Winds To Sacramento Region Later Today

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern and west central Iowa...northeastern Nebraska...and southeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CST FOR WESTERN WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH...DAKOTA...DIXON AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES At 343 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wayne to near Pender to near Uehling, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Allen around 355 PM CST. Homer and Martinsburg around 400 PM CST. Sioux City metro and Salix around 405 PM CST. Elk Point, Jefferson and Ponca State Park around 410 PM CST. Lawton around 415 PM CST. Moville and Hornick around 420 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bronson and Waterbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Marathon, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Wisconsin. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...PORTAGE...LINCOLN...EASTERN MARATHON WESTERN WAUSHARA AND WESTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES At 1023 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gilbert to near Dutch Corners to 7 miles east of Mosinee to near Lake Wazeecha to 6 miles west of Westfield, moving northeast at 70 mph. A 69 mph wind gust was reported at the airport in Wisconsin Rapids. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Weston, Tomahawk, Harrison and Dutch Corners around 1030 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Stevens Point, Wautoma, Parrish, Plainfield, Antigo, Bevent and Veterans Memorial County Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County including portions of Interstate 5 south of Weed and portions of Highway 89 at Snowmans and Dead Horse Summit. This also includes the communities of Mount Shasta City, Dunsmuir, McCloud as well as rural areas east of Mount Shasta City and south of Tennant. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...For the Warning, southern Shasta Valley south of Gazelle, including Interstate 5 near Weed. For the Advisory, Yreka, Grenada including portions of Interstate 5. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will likely combine with snow near Weed to produce very low visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 02:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph in exposed mountainous areas. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. This includes Greenview, Forest Mountain Summit on Highway 3, Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road and the communities of Fort Jones, Greenview Callahan and Etna. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels may occasionally dip to the lower Klamath River Valley. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in exposed mountainous areas. * WHERE...For the Warning, Greenview, Forest Mountain Summit on Highway 3, Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road. For the Advisory, Fort Jones, Etna. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will dip occasionally to near the Klamath River Valley. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...For the Warning, southern Shasta Valley south of Gazelle, including Interstate 5 near Weed. For the Advisory, Yreka, Grenada including portions of Interstate 5. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will likely combine with snow near Weed to produce very low visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...For the Warning, high terrain areas including the Shasta Medicine Lake highlands. For the Advisory, Tennant. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 02:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT..For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County, including the Shasta Valley, portions of Interstate 5 from Hilt to Weed, as well as the communities of Yreka, Grenada, Gazelle, and Montague. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will likely combine with snow near Weed to produce very low visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 13:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Siskiyou Summit on I-5 and Highway 140 at Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest, steadiest snow should begin to diminish between 4pm and 6pm but additional snow showers can be expected through the night and into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 02:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT..For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County, including the Shasta Valley, portions of Interstate 5 from Hilt to Weed, as well as the communities of Yreka, Grenada, Gazelle, and Montague. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will likely combine with snow near Weed to produce very low visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 02:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph in exposed mountainous areas. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. This includes Greenview, Forest Mountain Summit on Highway 3, Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road and the communities of Fort Jones, Greenview Callahan and Etna. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels may occasionally dip to the lower Klamath River Valley. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 12:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning, highway 31 from Summer Lake to Valley Falls, highway 395 north and Highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 299 east of Alturas, and higher elevations of the Warner Mountains and Winter Rim area. For the Wind Advisory, highway 31 just north of Summer Lake through Silver Lake, highway 139 south of Newell, highway 395, east of Alturas to Lakeview and portions of highway 140 including the city of Adel. * WHEN..Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA

