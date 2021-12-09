Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Central Guthrie County in west central Iowa Southwestern Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 600 PM CST. * At 518 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 7 miles northwest of Guthrie Center, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Greene, central Guthrie, southwestern Boone, northwestern Dallas and northwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Dawson, Rippey, Perry Municipal Airport, Grand Junction, Yale, Beaver, Berkley, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
