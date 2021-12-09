UIL changes districts for valley schools
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released its reclassification and realignment list for Texas that will take effect in 2022.
All schools across Texas have been assessed based on enrollment numbers, and some valley schools are seeing a change.TRENDING NOW: Viral video causes internet to uproar after woman mispronounces Buc-ee’s
Harlingen South, Juarez-Lincoln, PSJA North, and Donna North will all be seeing the jump down from 6A to 5A.
Rio Hondo also sees a change going down from 4A to 3A.
These changes take effect from 2022 through 2024.SPORTS NEWS: Jeff Hardy released by WWE following show at Bert Ogden Arena
The full list of all schools is available here.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0