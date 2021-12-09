ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UIL changes districts for valley schools

By Rolando Avila
 6 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released its reclassification and realignment list for Texas that will take effect in 2022.

All schools across Texas have been assessed based on enrollment numbers, and some valley schools are seeing a change.

Harlingen South, Juarez-Lincoln, PSJA North, and Donna North will all be seeing the jump down from 6A to 5A.

Rio Hondo also sees a change going down from 4A to 3A.

These changes take effect from 2022 through 2024.

The full list of all schools is available here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Related
National Signing Day: List of UT Football signees

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas at Austin had its hands full on National Signing Day, signing over 25 athletes to its 2022 Football team. Cornerback Terrance Brooks, a notable signing, flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, already playing for Ohio State, joins Texas through the transfer portal. […]
AUSTIN, TX
UTRGV Fall 2021 Commencement: Graduates overcome challenges of the pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held its first fully in-person graduation ceremony since the start of the pandemic. Thousands of UTRGV students moved their tassels over, received their diplomas, and proudly walked across the stage. “This is the first year that we’re back in full swing,” said UTRGV’s senior vice […]
COLLEGES
South Texas College graduate gets surprise visit at graduation ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College held its first in-person graduation since December 2019 accomodating many students and a special surprise appearance for one student. “Today is a remarkable day for all of us, especially for me being my first graduation and being that it’s a fall graduation, we’re having almost 2,900 graduates,” said […]
MCALLEN, TX
