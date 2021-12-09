UIL changes districts for valley schools

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released its reclassification and realignment list for Texas that will take effect in 2022.

All schools across Texas have been assessed based on enrollment numbers, and some valley schools are seeing a change.

Harlingen South, Juarez-Lincoln, PSJA North, and Donna North will all be seeing the jump down from 6A to 5A.

Rio Hondo also sees a change going down from 4A to 3A.

These changes take effect from 2022 through 2024.

The full list of all schools is available here.

