Lawsuit: Elevator that killed teen from Missouri wasn’t properly inspected

By Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The mother of a young football player who became trapped in the elevator of an Atlanta high-rise and was crushed to death is suing several property and elevator companies.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Jessica Moore says the defendants failed to inspect the elevator that malfunctioned, killing her 18-year-old son Jaumarcus McFarland on Aug. 31.

McFarland was a former Pattonville High Student. He attended the school during his freshman year.

The lawsuit says state officials found that elevators in the building were more than a year overdue for their annual safety inspection.

The lawsuit says McFarland had been attending the Georgia Prep Sports Academy, which provided housing, football instruction, and classes to its students and players in the building.

