ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH Urges Oklahomans To Get Booster Shots As COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise In The State

By Erica Rankin
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFmxb_0dInd5QG00

Officials with the state health department said the rise in cases is because of several things that include holiday gatherings.

To be clear, they said this rise is still fueled by the Delta variant, and Omicron has not been found in Oklahoma, yet.

"Obviously, our hope was that the downward trend would continue in cases or plateau, but we aren't surprised we have seen an increase." said interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed.

In the past week, COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 83%.

State health officials also reported an upward trend in hospitalizations, with less than 600 Oklahomans in hospitals across the state. About 189 of them are in intensive care units.

"We have seen a 20% increase in the past couple of weeks, but we are well below where we were in previous surges," Reed said.

The rise in cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant found in the United States, including states that border Oklahoma, Reed said booster doses are the best way to protect against the virus.

"The breakthrough infections we are seeing are in individuals that completed their initial vaccine series more than 200 days ago," said Reed. "So you have people that are potentially becoming more susceptible to COVID again."

On Thursday, the FDA recommended booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 16 and 17. The CDC has given the final green light.

Reed said they have plenty of supply in place and are ready to add this age group to the booster eligibility list.

"We are ready to go ahead and initiate that plan immediately," said Reed.

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
fox9.com

Minnesota reports 4th teen death from COVID-19, 2nd in week

(FOX 9) - A fourth teenager has died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the second in less than a week, according to the state health department. A Hennepin County resident between the ages of 15 and 19 was among the 45 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest data shows. All four COVID-19 teen deaths have come in the last few months.
MINNESOTA STATE
wfmd.com

Governor Taking Action Due To Increased Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Onslaught of patients expected from the COVID variants, the flu. Annapolis, Md (KM) There’s been a rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, and Governor Larry Hogan wants the state’s hospitals to be prepared. He says the Maryland Department of Health has directed hospitals to update their emergency plans so they are prepared for the expected onslaught of patients with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, as well as influenza.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
EatThis

CDC Chief Just Issued This "Critical" COVID Warning

CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky said today that Omicron cases were rising substantially in America, even as Delta remains the most prevalent coronavirus variant. "During the week that ended on Saturday, Omicron accounted for 2.9 percent of cases across the country, up from 0.4 percent in the previous week, according to agency projections released on Tuesday," reports the Times. "In the region comprising New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the percentage of Omicron infections had already reached 13.1 percent." What should you be concerned about, and how can you help prevent an Omicron infection? Read on for five live-saving pieces of advice from Walensky—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Osdh#Oklahomans#Omicron#Covid#Pfizer
CBS Minnesota

With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals are under stress to care for adults amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, pediatric hospitals are feeling the pressure, too. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 131 pediatric ICU beds are currently in use statewide. Only 15 (7%) remain available. “In the last week, we’ve been averaging about 20 patients a day at Children’s Minnesota who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and need to be in the hospital,” said Dr. Gabrielle Hester, the director of quality improvement at Children’s Minnesota. She says there’s a common misconception that kids don’t get sick from COVID-19. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wbtw.com

South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina surpassed 1,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on late last week, according to information released by the state’s health agency on Monday. South Carolina last consistently saw more than 1,000 new cases a day in October. It hit 1,000 confirmed cases again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
SFGate

The mystery of one California county's vaccination rate

EL CENTRO, Calif. — California’s coronavirus numbers contain what appears to be, at first glance, a pandemic paradox. Imperial County is a poor and overwhelmingly Latino agricultural region in the state’s southeastern corner. Its demographics are generally linked to lower-than-average COVID-19 vaccination rates. But the county, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Burlington Free Press

Most states in New England have detected omicron. What's happening in Vermont?

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus, omicron, has been detected in all the states surrounding Vermont, but has not been reported in the Green Mountain State as of Dec. 14. On Monday, Burlington announced that omicron was not detected in samples from Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 through the city's wastewater treatment program — a method that the city has used to detect various strains of COVID-19 before people begin to show symptoms. The virus can be detected in people's stool about five to seven days before a person might get tested.
VERMONT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VERMONT STATE
CBS News

Over 200 million Americans fully vaccinated, urged to get boosters as COVID cases rise

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections is leading to more hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., and there are rising concerns about the emerging Omicron variant. CBS news correspondents Nikki Battiste and Debora Patta report from New York City and South Africa. Then, University of Virginia critical care and infectious disease physician and medical ICU director Dr. Taison Bell joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest coronavirus news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
vanceairscoop.com

OSDH: State's active COVID-19 cases increase to 11,499

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 9,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday. According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase, including 1,157 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 676,890. There are 11,499 active cases, an increase of 2,769 since last week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Up To 1,126

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,126 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released by the state health department Monday morning. This marks the fourth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have exceeded 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations. The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage stemming from a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only...
MARYLAND STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
650
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy