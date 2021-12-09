The Untold Truth Of Carne Asada

Beer mavens may want to reroute their upcoming vacation itinerary to inhale their favorite aroma in the dreamy valleys of Hawaii. The Aloha State is notorious for endless coastlines, Spam-forward dishes, and embracing island time, but the valleys of Waipio in Honolulu are getting a new reputation. An eco-activist, Carroll Cox, was relaxing by a stream in Waipio when his nose sniffed out a distinctive odor, reveals Hawaii News Now. "The other day we came here you would think it was a beer pub that hadn't opened its doors for three or four days," says Cox. He reached out to the Department of Health right away to alert them of the scent of the strong hops, knowing something wasn't right. Officials hit the scene to determine the source of the smell and ultimately discovered the stream could give fishes a buzz.

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO