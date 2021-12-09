ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tyra Banks reveals divine new Smize ice-cream flavors

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyra Banks has revealed brand new flavors of her Smize ice-cream brand - and we can't wait!. The model turned entrepreneur launched the ice-cream business earlier in 2021, an "all-natural super-premium ice cream," with an array of unique flavors including Breakfast All Day. WATCH: Tyra Banks launches Smize ice-cream...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Jermaine Dupri Dishes On The Meaning Behind His Vegan Ice Cream Flavors - Exclusive

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri adopted a vegan lifestyle almost 16 years ago to better his health. Though it hasn't always been easy to find vegan foods, as he told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Being vegan, I'm pretty much a connoisseur of knowing what we don't have in the marketplace," he said. Because his career often takes him on the road, Dupri will usually stop at restaurants that friends recommend in various cities. But, as he's found, vegan offerings are usually slim pickings — and almost always when he asks for a vegan dessert, he's served a fruit plate. "I just ordered a $200 meal. I don't want a fruit plate," he said.
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Holiday Ice Cream Menus

'Dairy Queen' has unveiled its limited-time menu for the 2021 holiday season in including a 'Candy Cane Chill Blizzard' and a 'Frozen Hot Chocolate' soft serve. The Candy Cane Chill consists of vanilla ice cream, chocolate pieces, and crumbled peppermint candy cane chunks to give the special version of Dairy Queen's famous 'Blizzard' a festive flavor.
RESTAURANTS
Gadget Flow

Soff.ice ice cream and hot drinks maker is 100% made in Italy and includes 20+ flavors

Enjoy fresh, homemade ice cream or a hot beverage with the Soff.ice ice cream and hot drinks maker. Made in Italy, this kitchen device differs from traditional ice cream makers: it doesn’t produce desserts in large quantities, and it processes ice cream in under a minute. In fact, it serves a frozen treat in single-dose servings, so you can always satisfy your sweet tooth. Above all, it’s simple to operate. Every carton includes a unique QR code that you scan, and the machine sets up itself. Then, pour the ice cream inside, pull the lever, and extract sweets. Furthermore, this ice cream maker includes 25 ice cream flavors and 150 espresso coffee capsules. This means you can use it in summer and winter. Finally, it’s super easy to clean in just 15 seconds and is also dishwasher safe.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyra Banks
TrendHunter.com

Collaboration Fudge Ice Creams

The Cold Stone Creamery x Moose Tracks ice cream is being launched now by the brand to provide consumers with a decadent option to try out as we continue into the winter months. The Cake Batter Ice Cream made with Moose Tracks Fudge is being made available in two seasonal...
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Trying Butterbeer Ice Cream, Banana with Chocolate Chips, and Other Unique Flavors at Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour in Diagon Alley

There’s no denying that Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour is the best place to get ice cream at the Universal Orlando Resort. Nestled inside Diagon Alley, this ice cream parlour offers more than just your typical chocolate and vanilla. A variety of unique flavors is available here, from the enticing Salted Caramel Blondie to the intriguing Chocolate Chili. You can even get Butterbeer soft serve ice cream and Strawberry Peanut Butter sundaes. There’s a little something for everyone in the Wizarding World.
ORLANDO, FL
Thrillist

This Purple Mont Blanc Ice Cream Is Our New Favorite Holiday Treat

Although there’s no place like home for the holidays, Adrienne Borlongan of Wanderlust Ice Cream is still dreaming of far off wonders for her travel-inspired ice creams. Whether it’s a pomegranate rose jelly sufganiyot in Israel or a Christmas cookie-inspired ice cream made from French langue de chats, Scottish shortbread, Scandinavian rye gingerbread, and Dutch speculoos, Borlongan wants to create ice creams that capture the warmth of the holiday season.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smize#Ice Cream#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Whisky Nog#The Peach Cobbler#Abc#The House Of Jmc
spoonuniversity.com

Dwayne Johnson Drops New Ice Cream Pint Pack with Salt & Straw

Named “Dwanta Claus” by the Salt & Straw elves, Dwayne Johnson teams up with the iconic ice cream brand for the third year in a row to release a special five pint pack with three original flavors concocted by The Rock himself. They’re being released just in time for the...
CELEBRITIES
howsweeteats.com

Pink Peppermint Christmas Ice Cream Cake.

This christmas ice cream cake is so fun and festive! Made with oreo cookies, ice cream sandwiches and a seasonal peppermint ice cream, it’s always a huge hit. Everyone loves it!. Who’s in for christmas ice cream cake?!. I’m raising all my hands. This cake is SO fun. Tastes amazing....
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Premium Full-Fat Ice Creams

Betterwith Ice Cream believes that the future of ice cream is full of flavor, not sugar and its full-fat ice cream products are powered by premium ingredients. With 15% to 50% less sugar than other premium ice cream brands, Betterwith Ice Cream makes it easy for consumers of all ages to enjoy better-for-you versions of classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. These full-fat ice creams are free from gums, fillers, modified milk ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial ingredients, and they set themselves apart from confusing ice cream products that need to be labeled "frozen desserts."
RESTAURANTS
kut.org

Creamalicious Ice Cream with chef Liz Rogers

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Liz Rogers, founder, president and executive chef of Creamalicious Ice Cream. Creamalicious Ice Cream is the only African American-owned national ice cream brand currently in production. As a child growing up in Cleveland, Rogers would wake up to the scent of her mother’s pies. Rogers crafts her blissfully Southern artisan desserts by celebrating her roots and community.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97X

Whitey’s Reveals New Flavor to Celebrate the Holidays

Any time Whitey's Ice Cream reps announce a new flavor, I know I need to make a trip to the nearest shop and try a scoop. Whitey's has announced a new flavor just in time for the holidays and it's a flavor you've probably experienced since it appears in candy form on most Christmas cookie trays.
RESTAURANTS
urbanmatter.com

11 Best Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sits alone at the top of most people’s ice cream rankings. Their variety, fun packaging and flavor names, general elite taste, and ability to satisfy every craving are just a few of the reasons we’ve seen this ice cream brand explode the past few decades. But which flavor reigns supreme? Is it an original classic or have one of the Titans of Late Night overtaken the OG’s as top flavor. We run through our list of the 11 best flavors of Ben & Jerry’s flavors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food Beast

Hollywood Ice Cream Shop Serving Up Super Unique Dan Dan Flavored Ice Cream

Ice cream flavors go way beyond 31 flavors these days, especially with the abundance of independent and small business scoop shops. Thanks to such ice cream spots flourishing, we're treated to flavors we never thought to ever exist, going beyond the borders of creativity and expectations. Dear Bella Creamery, a...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Two New Oreo Flavors Have Been Revealed

If a week or two goes by with no new OREO news, you know something is brewing. Case in point, it was just last week when the cookie brand announced a new wine offering. Fast forward just a few days, and OREO revealed its two latest flavors hitting stores right after the holidays. In a Twitter Spaces hangout Wednesday morning, OREO officials announced the latest flavors to be Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch, which will be limited-edition and permanent flavors, respectively.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Chance the Rapper Partners With Ben & Jerry’s for New Ice Cream Flavor

In the latest music and F&B mashup, Chance the Rapper has joined forces with Ben & Jerry’s to announce a new collaborative flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance. The product is offered as traditional ice cream as well as a non-dairy dessert to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy it. The Minto Chocolate Chance features a cool mint base ice cream flavor filled with fudgy brownies, inspired by Chance’s own childhood concoction. The flavor was born when Chance used to add his mother’s brownies into mint ice cream, becoming his favorite growing up.
CELEBRITIES
americastestkitchen.com

Zeroll Original Ice Cream Scoop

High-quality dense, hard ice cream requires a sturdy scoop to dig out and release perfectly smooth, round spheres for topping pie and balancing in cones. For years, our go-to dipper has been the Rösle, chosen for its gently curved bowl that produces picture-perfect scoops. But its narrow handle has always felt a bit small for users with larger hands—and frankly, its price tag is steep. In search of a model that’s just as effective, but more ergonomic and economical, we compared it with six models (priced from about $10 to about $20), including classic and innovative designs as well as a portion scoop that claimed it could also scoop ice cream. We scooped from hard-frozen pints of our favorite ice cream and sorbet.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy