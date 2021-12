As a celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay often comes under a lot of scrutiny for his behavior. It doesn't help that he is a controversial person who doesn't always get along with certain notable figures. For example, as reported by The Things, Ramsay has a weird relationship with his former mentor, Marco Pierre White. They worked with each other several years ago when Ramsay was new to the industry. Apparently, things got so tough for Ramsay when he was with White that he once teared up on the job (via The Independent). Over the years, they've not refrained from publicly lashing out at each other.

