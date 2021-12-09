iPhone Games to Play With Friends: 6 Best Apple Arcade Games to Try Now

As we get closer to the Christmas break, more and more games are getting into the festive season. This week, there are many big updates to old and new games on the service. Frogger in Toy Town gets a new game mode today based on Peacock’s Frogger competition series inspired by real courses in the show. This includes ‘Frog City’, ‘Candy Frog Land’, and ‘Toad Temple’. These are available in the new Frogger Game Show game mode. New costumes and capsule toys have also been added today in version 1.6.0. BorderLeap’s Patterned has added 125 new holiday and winter-themed patterns bringing the total in-game count to more than 1000. A new Zen Mode, Daily Completion Challenge leaderboard, left-handed mode, new sorting options, and achievements have been added today as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO