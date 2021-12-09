iPhone Games to Play With Friends: 6 Best Apple Arcade Games to Try Now

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nowadays, players from worldwide are crazy about the newly released video game by Amazon Games, titled “New World.” It introduces stunning graphics and fabulous mechanics that keep players coming back again and again. The historical-themed environment takes players back to the sixteenth century, where they experience classic weapon systems and different islands fully loaded with strange creatures and deadly bosses. On the one hand, the game comes with engaging gameplay, in-detailed graphics, and customization options, while on the other hand, it lacks character classes and races system. It has only three playable factions available to choose from and their names are the following Covenant, Syndicate, and Marauders.
