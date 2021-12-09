Amanda Posey is a Winner!

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Amanda Kloots, Broadway actress and co-host of “The Talk,” is also the author of “Live Your Life,” a new book about love, loss and life with her husband Nick Cordero, whose public battle with coronavirus and tragic death captured headlines around the world. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4:00 p.m. ET, Kloots joins Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers to share stories from her book, reflect on the path forward after experiencing loss and to offer her personal message of optimism, encouragement and faith in these challenging times.
