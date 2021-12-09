ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light snow early Friday

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 6 days ago

A light round of snow is expected just before sunrise on Friday and that could make for more slippery travel. Most of Friday will be dry and...

www.mynbc5.com

Idaho8.com

Snow Storm #2 for tonight

Light snow to start the morning, with frozen elements on windshields, roads, railings, steps, driveaways. Slick conditions everywhere as temperatures will not go above 32 for the next week. Winds keep wind chill this morning 5-10 degrees. Winter Weather Advisories have expired for the valley, and linger for western Wyoming shortly through morning. Another round of advisories have been issued for Boise/western Idaho for the next storm affecting our area tonight late and tomorrow all day. We have radar-indicated accumulations of 2-5 inches for the valley and eastern highlands, 2 feet into Island Park, where avalanche warning remains in effect for Centennial Mountain areas and slopes.
whdh.com

Near Record Warmth, Followed by… SNOW!?

A large area of low pressure is affecting the weather from Colorado to Massachusetts this afternoon. Unfortunately, another severe weather outbreak is ongoing in the Midwest this evening and we’ll again see devastating damage from this system tomorrow. We’ll talk about that in a second, but for us, we are talking tame, light rain showers developing this evening and continuing on and off overnight. They’re gone by tomorrow morning so your commute will be A-OK.
CBS Boston

After Potentially Record Warmth, Weekend Storm Could Bring Widespread Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snow blowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance. Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head. Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way. Before we get there though, we make one final run at 60 degrees...
mychamplainvalley.com

Weather Blog: Rain & Snow Tonight Into Early Thursday

Rain will continue across the area for tonight into the first half of Thursday. Some snow is possible early this evening across the mountains and higher terrain. Accumulations of a coating to three inches is expected before a switch to rain. Watch for slick spots on the roads if you’re heading out tonight. Temperatures will be rising as the night goes on.
The Independent

UK weather: Snow could fall after Christmas as temperatures drop at end of month

Snow could fall after Christmas with some meteorologists predicting another “major” storm at the end of the month. Though weather conditions are reasonably mild this week there is “an increasing chance of more unsettled and windier weather” over Christmas, according to the Met Office long range forecast. Snow and rain are possible in some places in the period between December 20 and December 29. The Christmas forecast continued: “Temperatures will generally be near to below normal, perhaps rather cold in the south, feeling chilly where any fog persists, and locally mild in the north and northwest.”British Weather Services meteorologist...
mynbc5.com

Record warmth with some sun Thursday

Snow will switch over to plain rain showers Wednesday night as temperatures slowly rise. Thursday will be super warm with a few rain showers, mostly early and late in the day. Highs will be well into the 50s!. Sunny breaks are in the cards for early Thursday afternoon!. After a...
CBS Sacramento

Storm Bringing Rain, Strong Winds To Sacramento Region Later Today

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
mynbc5.com

Record warmth with breaks of sun Thursday

Thursday will be super warm with a few rain showers, mostly early and late in the day. Highs will be well into the 50s! Sunny breaks are in the cards for early Thursday afternoon. After a quiet Friday, snow will arrive on Saturday and add up to a few inches.
KATC News

Mild nights, warm afternoons

Mild conditions tonight with overnight lows only in the mid-upper 60s. Another warm and muggy day on Thursday as highs push the upper 70s to lower 80s into the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Record Warmth Possible On Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Record warmth is possible today with high temperatures in Western PA hitting the mid to low 60s. The record high for today in Pittsburgh is 64 degrees. I am forecasting a high of 65° in Pittsburgh today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos So far this month the Pittsburgh average temperature is running 3.9° above average. That’s the warmest start to the month of December since 2015 and the third-warmest start to December over the last decade. Overall it is just the 31st warmest start to...
