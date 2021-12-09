Las Vegas woman gets 6-week prison term, probation in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A former media company CEO who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities has been sentenced to prison time.

Elisabeth Kimmel, of Las Vegas, was the 29th parent to be sentenced in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

As part of a plea deal, Kimmel pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in exchange for serving a six-week prison term and two years of probation. She will also be required to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service.

Kimmel, 57, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston.

According to details reported by the Los Angeles Times, Kimmel agreed with William “Rick” Singer — a college admissions consultant and ringleader of the plot — and others to pay $275,000 to get her daughter admitted to Georgetown University as a tennis recruit, even though the girl was not a competitive tennis player, prosecutors said.

Kimmel, the former head of Midwest Television Inc., also agreed with Singer and others to pay $250,000 to get her son admitted to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter, prosecutors said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.