Crypto naysayers 'have little choice but to join in' as bitcoin heads to $100k in 2022 - Bloomberg Intelligence

By Anna Golubova
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) With the crypto bull market proving quite resilient in 2021, money managers face a greater risk if they don't have an allocation to crypto in 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. "Incentivized by China's ban and the proliferation of revolutionary technologies such as crypto dollars and non-fungible tokens...

www.kitco.com

Inflation could rise 15% in 2022 if wage pressures spiral out of control; use gold to hedge - Saxo Bank

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy meeting of the year. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 1:32 p.m. Eastern and is coming off of two days of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,515 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.
