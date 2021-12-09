Crypto naysayers 'have little choice but to join in' as bitcoin heads to $100k in 2022 - Bloomberg Intelligence

Yesterday, instead of an inflationary rally, gold and silver prices fell sharply and signaled their fear of a shift in policy later today. But pressing the short side of gold near consolidation lows of $1,760.20 could prove painful if the take-away from the FOMC meeting later today is less than a doubling of tapering. In a surprising development, the US House voted to raise the US debt ceiling by $2.7 trillion, which historically would have lifted gold and silver prices from an inflationary perspective but instead the markets saw no reaction. Even China is contributing to the global inflation equation with November activity data thought to stimulate both fiscal and monetary support for their economy. It should be noted that overnight a wave of international consumer price and producer price index readings showed inflation equal to the historically hot readings seen in the US yesterday. Today the US will present export and import price readings and retail sales, both of which are expected to produce results that are conducive to inflation and growth. With the dollar forging a fresh high for the move yesterday and extending a pattern of very uniform higher highs and higher lows, the currency impact on precious metals is likely to remain bearish today. Yet another outside market negative for gold and silver is the ongoing corrective action in energy prices. Further risk-off selling in equities could also weigh on gold and silver today. However, fear of the Fed is all-encompassing within the precious metals many other commodities. Therefore, the path of least resistance is down, with those looking to get long advised to implement stops below $1,740. In a developing negative for silver prices, ETF holdings have had several large daily declines recently. Yesterday they declined by 2.5 million ounces and are now only 1.4% higher year to date. A similar stop point for long March silver positions is $21.40.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO