Sulphur Springs, TX

December manager’s report discusses inflation projections

 6 days ago
Sulphur Springs city manager Marc Maxwell gave the manager’s report at the regular Dec. 7 council session. He reported that:. He is no longer confident in COVID-19 active case trends reported by the state. No liability claims were filed. There was one worker’s compensation claim filed, wherein a...

SSISD Board Briefs December 2021

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 13, 2021. A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2020-2021. Frances Spillman addressed the Board regarding safety in the schools. She requested that cameras be placed in ISS classrooms. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. TASB...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Chamber Connection for 12/8 by Butch Burney

As 2021 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
How to best use your rural land by Mario Villarino

Rural areas in Texas are being rapidly developed and urbanized. Many urban dwellers want to escape to the country to live a quiet, peaceful life or enjoy recreational opportunities on their own land. As a result, large tracts in rural areas are being divided into properties of 5 to 100 acres; many are fewer than 20 acres. New rural landowners almost always want to maintain or obtain an ad valorem tax exemption, which is most often granted for agricultural use of the land. They often decide to start livestock enterprises to meet tax exemption requirements. However, most taxing authorities require one to demonstrate that such an enterprise is economically viable. In other words, owning one animal as a family pet will not qualify property for the tax exemption.
ECONOMY
