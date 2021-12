An Ohio mother is suing the school district her 9-year-old daughter attends, saying an employee forced the girl to eat food that had been “dug out of the garbage.”. The federal civil rights lawsuit — which was filed Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio — says the girl’s rights were violated. It also says the girl suffered physical and emotional trauma as a result of the incident, which reportedly took place at Palm Elementary School, part of the Lorain City School District, in northeastern Ohio.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO