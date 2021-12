If you want simple, no-nonsense directions, then MapQuest might be the best site for you. The website is very user-friendly and easy to use. On the other hand, the maps Google create can be easy as well, but there are many options for tinkering and having fun as well. You can create your own one, browse other people’s maps, change your driving direction route and take a virtual sightseeing tour in a faraway place, even Mars or the Moon! This is a map help guide for Google, showcasing a few of the hints, tips and tricks to making your mapping experience more enjoyable.

