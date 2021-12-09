Police investigating threat against local Kellogg’s plant

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Hempfield Township are investigating a report of a threat at the Kellogg’s plant.

At around 3:30 pm on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Kellogg’s plant in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, for a threats complaint. An anonymous caller told officers that there would be a shooting within 15 minutes, targeting temporary workers of the facility.

Officers are on scene and the investigation has commenced. All of the entrances to the plant have been secured and police ensure the location was safe. Enhanced security measures are being taken and the origin of the phone call is actively under investigation.

The plant has been in the news, as union workers have been on strike for more than two months.

