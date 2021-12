General Motors has extended production downtime for the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV through to the end of January. GM announced in November that production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV would remain offline for the remainder of the year as it continued to prioritize getting repair parts to customers affected by the battery fire recall over producing more new vehicles. This week, the automaker confirmed the Lake Orion Assembly plant where the two electric compacts are built would remain offline until at least January 28th as it continued “to focus on battery module replacements.”

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO