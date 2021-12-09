Ohio Department of Health warns of rising hospitalizations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man’s death. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL. His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
For many families, cheesecakes are a staple of the holiday season. But this year's holiday season is coming amid a national shortage of cream cheese and other goods. So, Kraft, the company that makes Philadelphia cream cheese, is offering to pay for you to get another dessert that will "pull you into holiday feelings."
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries were indicted Wednesday for a crude spill that fouled Southern California waters and beaches in October, an event prosecutors say was caused in part by failing to properly act when alarms repeatedly alerted workers to a pipeline rupture.
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short a three-country swing through Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with the secretary tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken's delegation learned of the positive COVID-19 test...
The National Archives and Records Administration on Wednesday released nearly 1,500 confidential documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The tranche of documents comes amid public demands for transparency about the November 22nd, 1963 assassination, which has fueled conspiracy theories and speculation of all kinds in the decades since.
The House of Representatives voted early Wednesday to increase the federal borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, temporarily avoiding default and funding the government through early 2023. Now, the bill to raise the debt ceiling is headed to President Joe Biden's desk for final approval. The measure was approved 221 to...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on...
WASHINGTON — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a new bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, which mirrors how Texas' abortion ban is enforced. DeSantis announced the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday,...
The Biden administration released a new plan for removing the country’s lead pipes on Thursday, and also said that it would allow a long-delayed Trump administration rule to take effect. The plan, announced Thursday in a fact sheet, notes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will “begin to develop”...
Comments / 1