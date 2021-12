BOSTON (CBS) – The 38th – and final – parent in the College Admissions Scandal has agreed to plead guilty, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, California, the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry, has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud. He was accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe Igor Dvorskiy, a test administrator, to allow test proctor Mark Riddell to correct his son’s ACT answers to get a higher score. If the court approves the plea deal, Chen will be sentenced to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO