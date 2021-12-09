ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Head for Winning Week Despite Inflation Jump

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 rose on Friday, extending Wall Street's strong rally this week, despite inflation hitting a 39-year high. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 50 points. the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. All three averages are up solidly for the week. Inflation...

