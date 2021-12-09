10 Things You Didn’t Know About Dr. Nicole LaBeach

Over the last several years, reboots of shows from the 90s and early 2000s have become increasingly popular. Unfortunately, however, not all of these reboots can compare to the originals that we all fell in love with. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is the latest remake to suffer from this problem. The series, which debuted in the summer of 2021, takes the concept of the original series and brings it into the present day. This time, however, the person behind Gossip Girl isn’t a mystery and there seems to be even more drama. On the surface, these changes may seem like improvements, but the way they’re executed doesn’t always work. To be fair, though, the Gossip Girl reboot isn’t a bad show. But when compared to the first version, there are a few things that make it less interesting. Let’s talk about why the Gossip Girl reboot doesn’t live up to the original.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO