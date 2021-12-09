ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Jack L. Thompson

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARREN — Jack L. Thompson, 62, passed away Friday (Dec. 3) at Vibra Hospital at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. He was born on May 22, 1959 to James and...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL. His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Warren, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Maryland State
City
Warren, OH
City
Geneva, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
NBC News

DeSantis pushes bill targeting critical race theory in schools

WASHINGTON — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a new bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, which mirrors how Texas' abortion ban is enforced. DeSantis announced the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday,...
WILDWOOD, FL
The Hill

Biden administration releases plan for tackling lead pipes

The Biden administration released a new plan for removing the country’s lead pipes on Thursday, and also said that it would allow a long-delayed Trump administration rule to take effect. The plan, announced Thursday in a fact sheet, notes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will “begin to develop”...
POTUS
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy